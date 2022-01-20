At least three persons were killed and 20 wounded in an explosion at Lahore’s Anarkali market on Thursday, Dawn reported.

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (Operations) of Police Abid Khan said that the explosion left a crater, which suggested that it was caused by a bomb.

“Our technical team is collecting evidence.” Khan said. “We will reach a conclusion on the basis of their analysis.”

Rana Arif, a spokesperson for the Lahore Police, said that a bomb was placed on a motorcycle, but did not give any more information.

Visuals on social media showed fire emanating from an area in the market, and people fleeing the spot.

At least three killed, 23 injured in #LahoreBlast. Police believe it a planted device, however, it has not yet been determined whether it was an improvised explosive device (IED) or a timed device. Forensic teams are collecting evidence from the site.#Anarkali pic.twitter.com/07O2wRtIM8 — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) January 20, 2022

Those injured are being treated at Mayo Hospital in the city.

The blast took place at the Paan Mandi in the Anarkali market, where Indian products are sold, PTI quoted police officials as saying.

Several motorcycles and stalls were damaged in the explosion. The police have cordoned off the area and the entire market has been shut.

Usman Buzdar, the chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, has told the inspector general of police to submit a report on the blast, according to Dawn.

He condemned the blast and said that those responsible for it will be arrested and brought to justice.

“This incident is aimed at sabotaging the atmosphere of law and order,” Buzdar said. “Those responsible for the blast will not be able to escape the clutches of the law.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the incident, and asked authorities to provide immediate medical help to those injured. He also sought a report from the Punjab government.