Coronavirus cases increased steeply in Karnataka on Thursday, as the state registered 47,754 new infections in the past 24 hours. The new cases were 17.91% higher than Wednesday’s figure of 40,499 infections.

As many as 30,540 of the new cases on Thursday were reported from the capital city of Bengaluru alone, state Health Minister Sudhakar K said.

Twenty-nine people died due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, out of whom eight died in Bengaluru.

The positivity rate in Karnataka, however, decreased to 18.48% from 18.80% on Wednesday. The state conducted a substantially more number of tests on Thursday (2,58,290) than on Wednesday (2,15,312).

The state currently has 2,93,231 active Covid-19 cases.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called for a meeting with senior ministers at 1 pm on Friday to decide on coronavirus-related restrictions, Mint reported.

On Monday, Ashoka had said that the government will not impose a lockdown in Karnataka, and predicted that coronavirus cases will peak in the state by the end of January.

Kerala registers highest-ever single-day count

Kerala recorded 46,387 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 35.63% higher than Wednesday’s count of 34,199 infections, The Indian Express reported. The state recorded its highest-ever single-day count on Thursday.

The positivity rate in Kerala increased to 40.21% from 37.17% a day earlier.

On Thursday, Thiruvananthapuram had the highest number of cases in the state (9,720) and a positivity rate of 46.68%. The districts of Ernakulam (45.6%) and Kozhikode (42%) also reported high test positivity rates.

The state registered 32 additional fatalities due to Covid-19. Another 309 deaths have been included in the tally after appeals on the cause of death were admitted.

Amid the rising cases, the state government has announced a complete lockdown on the next two Sundays – January 23 and January 30, India Today reported. Restrictions will be imposed on travel, and only essential services will be allowed to remain open.

Delhi reports highest fatalities since June 10

Delhi reported 12,306 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a drop of 10.72% compared to Wednesday’s figure of 13,785 cases, NDTV reported.

The Capital, however, recorded 43 deaths due to the disease on Thursday. This was the highest number of fatalities in a day since June 10, when 44 people had died of Covid-19.

The test positivity rate in Delhi reduced to 21.48% from 23.8% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday reduced the rates of RT-PCR tests in the city. Private labs can only charge Rs 300 for the tests, as compared to Rs 500 earlier. Also, rapid antigen tests will now cost Rs 100, as compared to Rs 300 earlier.

Mumbai’s cases dip amid drop in testing

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 5,708 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths. The reduction in cases came amid a drop in testing.

The city conducted 53,203 tests on Thursday, as compared to 60,291 tests on Wednesday.

Mumbai currently has 22,103 active Covid-19 cases.

A total of 550 persons were hospitalised due to the coronavirus in the past day, out of whom 79 required oxygen support. Out of the total available beds in the city, 12.7% are currently occupied.