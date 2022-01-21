India on Friday morning recorded 3,47,254 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count in the country to 3,85,66,027 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The daily case count on Friday was 9.36% higher than Thursday’s tally of 3,17,532 infections.

The toll rose to 4,88,396 after 703 new deaths were recorded. The toll was high as Kerala added 309 deaths as part of its reconciliation process to include older Covid-19 fatalities.

There are 20,18,825 active cases in the country and 3,60,58,806 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

The daily positivity rate stood at 17.94%, higher than the weekly rate of 16.5%.

(Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

On Thursday, the coronavirus cases increased steeply in Karnataka as the state registered 47,754 new infections in the past 24 hours. The new cases were 17.91% higher than Wednesday’s figure of 40,499 infections.

As many as 30,540 of the new cases on Thursday were reported from the capital city of Bengaluru alone, state Health Minister Sudhakar K said. However, testing numbers were high in the state. Karnataka conducted 2.58 lakh tests between Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry said that the percentage of senior citizens with co-morbidities who have received a precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccines till now is relatively low at 39%.

Out of 47.81 lakh eligible senior citizens, 18.68 lakh have received booster doses, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference. Bhushan said that the Centre is constantly engaging with state governments to ensure that the uptake increases.