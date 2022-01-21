Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hinted that she could be the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

At a press conference, where Vadra along with party MP Rahul Gandhi, released a manifesto for the state elections, reporters asked her if she was the going to be Congress’ chief ministerial candidate for the election.

“Do you see any other face in UP from the Congress party? Then?” Vadra replied.

When pressed further on the matter, she added: “You can see my face everywhere in UP, can’t you?”

The Congress, however, has not made an official statement on its chief ministerial candidate. Vadra, a general secretary of the Congress, has not contested an election yet.

However, she does not need to contest the state Assembly polls to become chief minister of the state.

Sitting Chief Minister Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav before him, have held the post by becoming members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, the Upper House of the state’s bicameral Assembly.

The crucial 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will go to polls in seven phases starting from February 10. The results will be announced on March 10.