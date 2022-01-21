Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Friday directed the government to continue imposing weekend curfew in the city. He also said that the decision on opening markets could be taken once the coronavirus situation improves, PTI reported. However, Baijal has agreed to allow 50% attendance of employees at private offices.

The lieutenant governor’s suggestions came in response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s request to end the weekend curfew. Kejriwal had also asked for the removal of the odd-even system for opening of shops in markets and allow offices to function at 50% capacity.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the coronavirus situation in the national Capital was under control, PTI reported.

“Experts had warned that Delhi can record one lakh cases daily during this wave but that danger has been averted,” he said. “We will take a call on the lifting of more restrictions within three-four days.”

On Thursday, Delhi had reported 12,306 new Covid-19 cases, a drop of 10.72% from Wednesday’s figure of 13,785 cases. The test positivity rate in Delhi declined to 21.48% from 23.8% on Wednesday.

To curb the spread of Covid-19 the government had imposed a weekend curfew along with several other restrictions.

On January 10, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had decided to shut down restaurants and bars in the city. Only takeaway facility has been allowed at these outlets. The authorities also decided that only one weekly market will be allowed to operate every day in each zone of the city.

A day later it also ordered the closure of all private offices in the Capital and urged the employees to work from home. Earlier, private offices were allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

Shops dealing in non-essential goods and services have been allowed to remain open according to the odd-even formula, based on their registration numbers, between 10 am to 8 pm. However, shops of essential items will stay open on all days.

Schools, educational institutions, cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms, yoga centres and entertainment parks have been shut. All political, social, entertainment, religious and festival events have been banned. Meanwhile, marriages and funerals can have only 20 guests.