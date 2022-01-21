Karnataka on Friday lifted the weekend curfew that was in force in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, according to PTI. But, the night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am will be in force on all days.

“This decision has been taken based on the experts’ report and subject to conditions,” Ashoka said. “Now, the rate of hospitalisation is about 5 per cent. In case it increases, we will re-impose the weekend curfew.”

The minister said that the rallies, dharna and other programmes will not take place till further notice, India Today reported.

Gyms, malls and theatres will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

The government has also decided to open state-aided schools from Monday across the state barring Bengaluru, The Times of India reported.

“Since [the] positivity rate is more in Bengaluru, schools and colleges will continue to be shut,” said Education Minister BC Nagesh, according to NDTV.

Coronavirus cases increased steeply in Karnataka on Thursday, as the state registered 47,754 new infections in the past 24 hours. The new cases were 17.91% higher than Wednesday’s figure of 40,499 infections.

As many as 30,540 of the new cases on Thursday were reported from Bengaluru alone.

Twenty-nine people died due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, out of whom eight died in Bengaluru.

The positivity rate in Karnataka, however, decreased to 18.48% from 18.80% on Wednesday. The state conducted a substantially higher number of tests on Thursday (2,58,290) than on Wednesday (2,15,312).

The state currently has 2,93,231 active Covid-19 cases.