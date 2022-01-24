India on Monday registered 3,06,064 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall count in the country to 3,95,43,328.

The new cases on Monday were 8.23% lower than Sunday’s figure of 3,33,533 cases. The positivity rate, however, increased to 20.75% from 17.78% on Sunday.

The country’s active caseload rose by 62,130 infections to 22,49,335. Active cases currently constitute 5.69% of the country’s total caseload.

(Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

In the past 24 hours, 439 people died of Covid-19, taking the overall fatality count to 4,89,848. As many as 2,43,495 persons recovered from the disease in the past day, showed data from the Union health ministry.

The country-wide recovery rate is currently 93.07%.

Across the country, 27,56,364 coronavirus vaccines were administered in the past day, taking the total number of vaccines given to 1,62,26,07,516. Out of these, 81,80,165 doses were precaution doses administered to health workers, frontline workers and senior citizens.

More than 13.83 crore vaccine doses are currently available with states and union territories, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

India updates

Schools in Mumbai reopened for physical classes on Monday morning, ANI reported. Schools had been closed since January 3 due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions till January 31, according to ANI. Under the restrictions, all educational institutes and anganwadi centres till Class 12 will remain closed. Online classes can, however, continue.

In Kohima, two organisations, The Watchman and Awaken India Movement, organised a “Freedom Rally” against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, PTI reported. The organisations protested against the requirement for vaccination certificates for travelling, and in schools, colleges, markets and offices.