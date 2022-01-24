India on Monday registered 3,06,064 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall count in the country to 3,95,43,328.

The new cases on Monday were 8.23% lower than Sunday’s figure of 3,33,533 cases. The positivity rate, however, increased to 20.75% from 17.78% on Sunday.

The country’s active caseload rose by 62,130 infections to 22,49,335.

In the past 24 hours, 439 people died of Covid-19, taking the overall fatality count to 4,89,848. As many as 2,43,495 persons recovered from the disease in the past day, showed data from the Union health ministry.

Across the country, 27,56,364 coronavirus vaccines were administered in the past day, taking the total number of vaccines given to 1,62,26,07,516.