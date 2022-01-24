The United Arab Emirates on Monday said that it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by armed Houthi rebels, Reuters reported. The development took place a week after two Indians and a Pakistani citizen were killed in a suspected drone attack claimed by the Yemeni insurgent group.

The United Arab Emirates’ defence ministry said on Monday that nobody had been killed in the attack, the country’s official Emirates News Agency reported. The remnants of the missiles fell in various areas around Abu Dhabi, it added.

#Ministry_of_Defence announces interception of 2 ballistic missiles fired by #terrorist_Houthi militia targeting UAE pic.twitter.com/m0u0yI2jns — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) January 24, 2022

The defence ministry said it was fully ready to deal with any threats and that it would “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks”.

The suspected drone attack last week had led to explosion of tankers in the industrial Musaffah area, near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC.

On January 19, India’s envoy to the United Nations TS Tirumurti had called the attack “unacceptable” and said that it was a blatant violation of international law. Speaking at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, he said that India stood with the United Arab Emirates, and called on the UN body to condemn the attack.

Following the attack, the United Arab Emirates has banned the use of drones for a month, AFP reported on Sunday.

“The Ministry of Interior is currently stopping all flying operations for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts of drones, including drones and light sports aircraft,” the government said. “Anyone performing these activities during that period and disregarding guidelines will be subject to legal liabilities