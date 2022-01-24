The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the region’s World Health Organization Director Hans Kluge said on Sunday, reported AFP.

“It’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame,” Kluge told AFP in an interview.

Kluge also said that Omicron could infect 60% of Europeans by March and after the surge subsides, there will be “some weeks and months” of global immunity either due to vaccination or because people have developed protection against the disease.

“We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back,” Kluge said.

Kluge, however, cautioned that it was still too early to consider Covid-19 an endemic.

When a disease becomes endemic, it has a usual prevalence among a population in a particular geographical area, according to United States’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In contrast, the pandemic refers to an increase in the number of cases of a disease, often suddenly and above normal, that is spread in several countries and continents.

“There is a lot of talk about endemic but endemic means that it is possible to predict what’s going to happen,” he said. “This virus has surprised [us] more than once so we have to be very careful.”

Kluge also warned that since Omicron was spreading so widely, other variants could also emerge.

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that he was “as confident” that Omicron cases in most states will peak by mid-February, reported ABC News.

“Things are looking good,” Fauci told ABC News in an interview. “We don’t want to get overconfident, but they look like they’re going in the right direction right now.”

The immunologist said that Covid-19 cases in several US states in the northeast and the upper midwest region have already peaked and declined “rather sharply” but infections were still increasing in southern and western states.

“There may be a bit more pain and suffering with hospitalisations in those areas of the country that have not been fully vaccinated or have not gotten boosters,” he warned.

The Omicron variant has led to an alarming increase in cases in several countries. Many of them have reported a record surge in infections.

However, several studies have shown that although Omicron is more infectious than the Delta variant, it generally leads to less severe infection among vaccinated people.

However, on January 6, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had warned against categorising the Omicron variant as “mild” even as it appeared to be less severe than the Delta strain.