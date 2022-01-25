The Delhi government on Monday, under its new excise policy, reduced the number of “dry days” in the city to just three from the existing 21, PTI reported. From now on, the liquor and opium vends in the Capital will remain closed only on Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

The restriction on the sale of alcohol on dry days will not apply to hotels that have an L-15 licence. A hotel with such a permit can serve alcohol to guests in their rooms.

“In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as ‘Dry Day’ in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all the licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022,” the order stated.

The excise department also stated that apart from the three national holidays, the government could declare any other day as a “dry day” from time to time.

The department clarified that alcohol shop owners will not be compensated in case an extra “dry day” is announced.

In 2021, the sale of alcohol did not take place on Holi, Diwali, Janmashtami, Muharram, Id-ul-Zuha, Good Friday, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, Maharishi Valmiki’s birth anniversary, Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, Dussehra and other occasions.