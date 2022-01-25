The Kerala Police on Monday arrested the alleged prime accused and conspirator behind the murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker that took place in Palakkad district last year, PTI reported.

The accused person, Mohammed Haroon, was apprehended from Cherpulassery town. He is the tenth person to be arrested in connection to the killing of A Sanjith. He was hacked to death on November 15 when he was travelling with his wife on a bike.

“There was already a lookout notice against him,” said Palakkad district police chief R Viswanadh. “He had active involvement in the conspiracy. He selected the assailants for the murder and also helped them flee.”

Haroon is the office-bearer of the Social Democratic Party of India, the political outfit of the Popular Front of India. The other persons arrested in the case also belong to this organisation, the police said according to ANI.

Following his Sanjith’s murder Bharatiya Janata Party Kerala President K Surendran had alleged that the police were supporting the culprits, ANI reported. He had asked the governor to direct Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency.

“They [police] have identified the culprits, but no one booked till now,” he had said.

On December 21, Sanjith’s wife Arshika had moved the Kerala High Court asking for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the murder, India Today reported.

In her petition, she had said that the investigation was not heading in the right direction. At that time, the police had arrested five persons in connection to the case.

Arshika, in her petition, had also alleged that the members of the Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India had committed murders throughout India.

She had claimed that the murder took place as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers interfered in the “religious propagation activity” of the organisations.