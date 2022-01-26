Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Tuesday rejected the Padma Bhushan award, hours after his name was announced for it.

The CPI(M) quoted Bhattacharjee as saying that he did not know about the Padma Bhushan award and was not informed about it. “I refuse to accept the Padma Bhushan award if they have conferred it,” he said.

“The CPI(M) policy has been consistent in declining such awards from the State,” the party added. “Our work is for the people not for awards.”

The party noted that earlier, former Kerala Chief Minister and party leader EMS Namboodripad had been offered an award but he had declined it.

In 1992, Namboodripad had been nominated for the Padma Vibhushan during the tenure of the PV Narasimha Rao government, but had declined the award.

Responding to Bhattacharjee’s statement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter that declining the award was the right thing to do. “He wants to be Azad (free) not Ghulam (slave),” Ramesh remarked.

The remark appeared to be a jibe at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was among the persons named for the Padma Bhushan. Earlier, Azad, was one of 23 Congress leaders who wrote to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping changes to its structure.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Priti Gandhi said that Bhattacharjee had insulted the nation, and not the BJP, by rejecting the Padma Bhushan. “Padma Awards don’t belong to any single party or ideology,” she said. “If this is how you respond to the honour that your country bestows upon you, it only reveals your character.”

The names of four persons for the Padma Vibhushan awards, 17 for the Padma Bhushan and 107 for the Padma Shri were announced on Tuesday. The awards are given each year to civilians for their services in various fields.