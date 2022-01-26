Delhi on Tuesday recorded its coldest day for the winter season this year with a maximum temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below normal, reported The Indian Express. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

This was also the coldest day in January since 2013, when the maximum temperature dropped to 9.8 degrees Celsius on January 3 that year.

Tuesday marked the second consecutive day when Delhi experienced a severe cold day. A severe cold day is recorded when the maximum temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below normal and the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees.

RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said that the cold conditions will continue on Wednesday but there could be a slight increase in day time temperatures, reported The Times of India.

“January 26 will also see strong winds, so the day time visibility may improve,” he said.

The minimum temperature for the national Capital on Wednesday is forecast to be six degrees Celsius and the maximum at 14 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department.

“From January 7 onwards, the daytime temperature has always been two to six degrees below normal,” Jenamani said. “We recorded 11 days in January when the maximum temperature was below 17 degrees Celsius.”

A cloud cover has remained over Delhi for most of the month, preventing sunlight from reaching the surface. Jenamani said that along with the cloud cover on Tuesday, wind blowing in from the western Himalayan region with a speed of 10 to 15 kmph has kept the daytime temperature significantly low.

“Cold winds on Tuesday were recorded between 11.30 am to 4 pm, which is usually when the temperature rises,” the scientist said.

He pointed out that winter fog occurrences have been low this year despite the high number of cold days. The normal fog formation for December and January is considered to be 52 days and 570 hours. However, only 45 days and 252 hours of fog have been recorded this season.

The scientist explained that fog formation was subdued in December since Delhi experienced warmer and windy conditions in that month.

“In January, rain and wind prevented the fog layer from settling on the surface,” he said. “Instead of settling over the surface, it has been remaining overhead as a low cloud, holding the sunlight off.”

Meanwhile, the weather agency has forecast cold day to severe cold day conditions for parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh till Thursday.

Jenamani said that the day temperatures will substantially improve from Friday.

“However, the minimum temperatures will fall, and there is a possibility of cold wave for two-three nights,” he added.