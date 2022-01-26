The Railway Recruitment Board has suspended the second round of non-technical popular categories and Level 1 exams that were scheduled to be held on February 15, following protests by job aspirants over the recruitment process, PTI reported on Wednesday.

The results of the first round of exams had been declared on January 14 and January 15.

The candidates have been holding protests against the allegedly erroneous results of the recruitment exam, News18 reported. They have claimed that the cut-off was very high and that a single candidate was selected for several roles, limiting the opportunities for other aspirants.

Some candidates have also alleged that the recruiters have favoured candidates with higher education for posts that require fewer qualifications.

Amid the protest, train services were disrupted at many places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The protesters squatted on railway tracks opposing the Railway Recruitment Board’s decision to hold the exams in two rounds.

They also set a passenger train on fire and threw stones at police in Bihar’s Arrah town, ANI reported.

The Railway Recruitment Board has issued a notice warning the job aspirants against indulging in vandalism.

“Such misguided activities are [the] highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Railway/Government job[s],” the statement from the board said.

The recruitment body also stated that videos of the protests will be examined and police action will be taken against candidates who have indulged in unlawful activities.

A committee headed by Principal Executive Director (industrial relations) in the railway ministry, Deepak Peter Gabriel, was formed on Wednesday to resolve the matter, according to The Indian Express.

The aspirants can also mail their concerns and suggestions to the panel on the website rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in, till February 12. The committee will examine the complaints and give its recommendations by March 4.