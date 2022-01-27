Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Twitter Chief Executive Office Parag Agrawal telling him that the social media company was limiting his followers under pressure from the Union government, reported NDTV on Thursday.

In a letter dated December 27, Gandhi said that his account, which is very active, had nearly 20 million, or 2 crore, followers and was adding an average of 8,000 to 10,000 followers every day. Giving an example, he said that his account had gained 6.4 lakh new followers in May.

“Then something strange happened,” he wrote. “Since August 2021, the average number of my Twitter followers has fallen nearly to zero. There is an inflection point after which my Twitter account seems to have been paralysed.”

Gandhi said around this time, he had raised several matters, including the rape of a Dalit girl, the farmers’ protest and cases of human rights violations.

“I have been reliably, albeit indiscreetly, informed by people at Twitter India that they are under pressure to silence by the government to silence my voice,” he claimed.

The Congress leader also alleged that his Twitter account was blocked around this time for “no legitimate reason”.

Gandhi’s account was locked early in August for sharing a photo revealing the identity of the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped, murdered and then forcibly cremated in Delhi. Twitter had restored the account after a week.

In his letter, the Congress leader alleged that other Twitter handles, including government ones, had tweeted the same photo but they were not blocked.

“I am writing to you on behalf of more than a billion Indians to not allow Twitter to become a pawn in the destruction of the idea of India,” Gandhi said.

He told Agarwal that his company has an enormous responsibility to ensure that Twitter does not “actively help in the growth of authoritarianism in India”.

A Twitter spokesperson told the The Wall Street Journal that follower counts change as the company uses machine learning to combat spam and manipulation. The spokesperson added that millions of accounts are removed each week for violating Twitter’s policies.

Srivatsa YB, who is in charge of handling the digital communication of Gandhi’s office, rejected the explanation.

“This is neither a fully explanatory nor a satisfactory response,” he told The Wall Street Journal. “The chronology of events does not corroborate Twitter’s claims.”