The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Maharashtra Assembly’s resolution to suspend 12 MLAs for alleged unruly behaviour, NDTV reported.

“Suspending the MLAs beyond the sessions is unconstitutional and illegal,” the court said.

The MLAs had been suspended for a year for allegedly behaving badly with Maharashtra Assembly Speaker-in-chair Bhaskar Jadhav during the Monsoon Session in July.

According to the rules, an MLA can be suspended for the sessions. However, the 12 MLAs were suspended for a year.

The suspended MLAs were Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkalkar, Parag Alavni, Harish Pimpale, Ram Satpute, Vijay Kumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bangdia.

Chaos had erupted in the Maharashtra Assembly in July during the introduction of a resolution to seek data from the Centre on Other Backward Classes to provide them political reservation in local bodies in the state.

Opposition leaders claimed that they were not given enough time to speak about the resolution. The Speaker had adjourned the Assembly after an uproar. The MLAs then went to the Speaker’s cabin, where they allegedly abused and manhandled him.

The MLAs moved the Supreme Court later in July, alleging that suspending them was a “motivated attempt” to reduce Opposition numbers in the Maharashtra Assembly.