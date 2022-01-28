Here is the top coronavirus news of the day:

The Omicron variant accounts for about 94% of Covid-19 cases in Kerala currently, the state’s Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday, The Times of India reported. Kerala on Thursday registered 51,739 new coronavirus cases and the test positivity rate in the state is currently 44.5%. Precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to over 1 crore healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens till now, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the world’s largest vaccination drive is constantly reaching new heights,” he said. The Rajasthan government may ban entry for unvaccinated people in government offices, state Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said, according to ANI. The minister added that the government will take a decision on reopening schools soon. The situation related to Covid-19 in the state is normal, he said. Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu will reopen for physical classes from February 1, the state government announced on Thursday, according to NDTV. The night curfew will also be lifted starting today. Tamil Nadu registered 28,515 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative tally to 32,52,751. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he has been exposed to Covid-19 and has gone into isolation for five days. “My rapid test result was negative...I feel fine and will be working from home,” he said. Trudeau also urged people to stay safe and get vaccinated.