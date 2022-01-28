V Anantha Nageswaran took charge as the country’s new chief economic adviser on Friday, just days ahead of the Union Budget, which will be presented on February 1. Nageswaran was a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the prime minister between 2019 and 2021.

An author and consultant, Nageswaran has taught at business and management institutes in Singapore, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release. He was previously the dean of the Institute for Financial Management and Research Graduate School of Business and a visiting professor of economics at Krea University in Andhra Pradesh.

He has a postgraduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, United States.

The three year-term of his predecessor KrishnamurthySubramanian ended in December. On October 8, Subramanian had said that he would return to academia after his stint in the Union finance ministry. He was appointed to the post on December 7, 2018.