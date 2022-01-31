Four women labourers were killed after a speeding car ran over them on a footpath on the outskirts of Karimnagar town in Telangana on Sunday morning, the Hindustan Times reported, citing the police. Three people were also injured in the accident.

In the evening, the Karimnagar police arrested a 16-year-old boy, who was driving the car, along with his father in connection with the accident. They have been charged with Section 304(2) (causing death by doing any rash or negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased persons have been identified as Fariyad, Sunitha, Latha and Jyothy.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said the accused teenager is a resident of Gayatrinagar area of the town.

“He took out the car from his house early morning and told his parents that he would be going to local Ambedkar stadium to play badminton,” Satyanarayana added. “Instead, he picked up two of his friends, both 14, from the Kaman area in the town and proceeded towards Lower Manair Dam reservoir.”

Telangana | Four women died after a speeding car driven by a minor hit them. The car ran over people sitting on the footpath. A case has been registered under section 304 of IPC on the minors traveling in the car: V Satyanarayana, Karimnagar CP (30.01) pic.twitter.com/7bFUjw7tvV — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

The police said that the boy lost control of the car and ran over the people on the pavement.

The boy claimed that he was blinded by the smoke coming out of the huts on the pavement and accidentally pressed the accelerator, said the police. The women used to make kitchen appliances and were burning coal for their work in the huts.

Karimnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tula Srinivasa Rao, who is investigating the case, warned of strict action against people giving their vehicles to children.

“We will launch a special drive to remove encroachments from the pavements,” Rao added.