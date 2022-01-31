At least six people were killed and 12 were injured after an electric bus ran over bystanders in Kanpur on Monday, NDTV reported. The accident took place after the bus lost control and ran through a traffic booth near Tat Mill crossroad in Babupurwa area of the city, police said.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar said the driver of the bus had escaped. “We are looking for him,” Kumar told reporters.

President Ram Nath Kovind offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. “Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the Kanpur bus accident,” President Kovind said in a tweet. “I wish the injured people a speedy recovery.”

कानपुर में हुई बस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों के हताहत होने की खबर से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ है। इस घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief on the accident.

कानपुर के बाबूपुरवा इलाके में हुए सड़क हादसे के बारे में जानकर बहुत दुख हुआ है। इसमें जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। इसके साथ ही मैं इस दुर्घटना में घायल सभी लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2022

कानपुर में हुआ सड़क हादसा बेहद दुखद है। जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है, उन्हें मेरी शोक संवेदनाएँ। घायलों के शीघ्र ठीक होने की कामना करता हूँ।



कांग्रेस साथियों से अपील है कि हर संभव मदद करें। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 31, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath directed officials to ensure that the injured people receive proper medical treatment.