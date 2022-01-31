West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter because of his posts against her government, NDTV reported.

At a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee accused Dhankhar of saying unconstitutional and unethical things.

“I apologise for it [blocking] in advance,” she added. “He [Dhankhar] tweets something every day abusing me or my officers...He instructs not advises. Treats an elected government like bonded labour. That’s why I have blocked him from my Twitter account. I was getting irritated.”

The Trinamool Congress chief also alleged that the governor has threatened the state’s chief secretary and the director-general of police on several occasions.

“Pegasus is being done from the Raj Bhavan,” she added, claiming that phones are being randomly tapped, according to the Hindustan Times. This came after The New York Times reported on Friday that India purchased Israeli company NSO Group’s Pegasus software as part of a $2 billion weapons package in 2017.

Pegasus allows operators to extract messages, photos and emails, record calls and secretly activate microphones and cameras.

At the press briefing, the West Bengal chief minister said she has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times for the removal of Dhankhar from his post. But, no action has been taken so far, she added.

Dhankhar responded to Banerjee’s move to block him on Twitter by quoting the Constitution.

Guv WB : Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state “blocks” Constitutional Norms and Rules of Law and those in authority “bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India” pic.twitter.com/gGDf3doAyJ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 31, 2022

The governor and Banerjee have criticised each other a number of times over several matters. On Sunday, Dhankhar had said the state had become “a gas chamber for democracy” and that he cannot see the “trampling of human rights”.