India on Tuesday morning recorded 1,67,059 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total number of infections in the country to 4,14,69,499 since the pandemic began in January 2020.

In the past 24 hours, 1,192 people died due to the virus, taking the official toll to 4,96,242. The toll includes 638 backlog deaths that Kerala added to its tally of fatalities on Monday, data from the Union health ministry showed.

The number of new cases was 20.41% fewer than Monday’s count of 2,09,918. The daily test positivity rate also dropped to 11.69% from 15.77% on Monday, government data showed. There are 17,43,059 active cases of Covid-19 in the country as on Tuesday morning.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Meanwhile, India began administering the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine to the 15-18 age group on Monday. So far, 4,70,14,057 Covid-19 vaccine jabs have been administered to the children in that age group, according to data available on CoWin portal.

On Monday, the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments relaxed Covid-19 restrictions across their state.

Maharashtra allowed national parks, safaris and tourist spots to remain open as per regular timings, reported The Indian Express. The government also permitted spas to function with 50% capacity and removed the cap on the number of people allowed at funerals.

Bengal changed the night curfew timing across the state to 11 pm till 5 am instead of earlier 10 pm to 5 am, reported Mint. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that restaurants, bars and cinema halls can operate with 75% capacity. Parks and tourist places will also reopen.