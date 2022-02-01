While presenting the Union Budget 2022-’23 in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan, an initiative to attract private investments for the transport sector. She said that the plan would take the country’s economy forward and create more jobs.

“The Budget seeks to lay a blueprint for next 25 years,” Sitharaman said. “PM Gati Shakti is a transformative approach.”

The project aims to bring together 16 ministries including railways and roadways for smoother and faster implementation of infrastructure projects across the country.

PM Gati Shakti is driven by 7 engines: roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways. logistics infra



All 7 engines will pull forward the #Economy in unison



Supported by energy transmission, IT communciation, bulk water and sewerage and social infra

The finance minister announced that the Centre will expand the national highway network by 25,000 km in 2022-23 under the master plan.

400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency & passenger riding experience will be manufactured during the next 3 years. 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years

The finance minister also said that 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains would be manufactured by 2025 as part of the master plan. The trains would have better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience, she said.

“100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals will also develop during next 3 years,” Sitharaman said during her Budget speech.