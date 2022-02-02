As many as 73 militants and 28 security personnel have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir between December 1 and January 26, data provided by the Centre on Wednesday showed. During this period, two civilians also died in the Union Territory.

The figures are based on the government’s replies during the Winter and Monsoon Sessions of Parliament on questions about the number of militants, security personnel and civilians killed after the abrogation of the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government had abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the former state, on August 5, 2019. Jammu and Kashmir was split into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

During the Winter Session on December 8, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said that between August 5, 2019, and November 30, 2021, the number of militants killed was 366 and 81 members of the security forces had died in Jammu and Kashmir. He had put the number of civilians killed at 96.

On Wednesday, when replying to the same question, Rai said that 439 militants, 109 security personnel and 98 civilians have been killed in the aftermath of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Centre's data on deaths in Jammu and Kashmir between August 5, 2019 and January 26, 2022. (Source: Rajya Sabha website)

The minister also said that 541 “terror incidents” have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Rai told the Rajya Sabha that during these incidents, no significant public property damage have taken place. “However, damages to private property of Rs. 5.3 crore [approximately] have been assessed,” he added.