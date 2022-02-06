India on Sunday registered 1,07,474 coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection count to 4,21,88,138 since the pandemic began in January 2020. The number of new cases was 16% fewer than Saturday’s count of 1,27,952 cases.

The country-wide fatality count increased to 5,01,979 with 865 more deaths in the past day. This included 197 previous deaths in Kerala, which was added to yesterday’s toll.

The positivity rate has declined to 7.42% from 7.98% on Saturday.

Currently, there are 12,25,011 active cases in the country, and 2,13,246 patients have recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases declined by 1,06,637 in the past day.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

A total of 1,69,46,26,697 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now, out of which 45,10,770 doses were administered in the past 24 hours.