Tributes poured in from political leaders, musicians and film personalities for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday morning at Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter that he was “anguished beyond words” and that Mangeshkar’s death left a void in the country that cannot be filled. “The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,” he said.

“Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions,” Modi noted. “She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Mangeshkar remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades. “Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans,” he said.

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.



My condolences to her family, friends and fans.

President Ram Nath Kovind said that generations found expression of their innermost emotions in Mangeshkar’s vast range of songs. “An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her,” he said. “The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Mangeshkar filled the lives of generations in India and the world with the sweetness of Indian music. “It is impossible to describe her contribution to the world of music in words,” Shah said.

‘Saraswati is gone’

Several prominent persons from the fields of music and cinema also paid tributes to the singer.

Composer AR Rahman posted a photo of his with the singing legend to pay tributes to her.

Music composer Lalit Pandit told Times Now that an artist like Mangeshkar can never be seen again. “Yesterday, we celebrated Saraswati pooja and today, the Saraswati is gone,” he remarked.

Mangeshkar had recorded several songs composed by Rahman, Lalit Pandit and his brother Jatin Pandit in the 1990s and 2000s.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani said that “the source of our music, the very notes of Music itself have fallen silent” with the legendary singer’s death. “So grateful for all that Lata Mangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person,” he said on Twitter.

Request to journalists.



Please don't call me to ask me about #LataMangeshkar ji having left us.



I feel like the source of our music, the very notes of Music itself have fallen silent.



I feel like the source of our music, the very notes of Music itself have fallen silent.

At a time like this, what words can I find for you?

Singer Palak Muchhal quoted lines from Mangeshkar’s 1966 song “Mera Saaya” to pay tributes to her.

मैं अगर बिछड़ भी जाऊँ, कभी मेरा ग़म न करना

मेरा प्यार याद करके, कभी आँख नम न करना

तू जो मुड़के देख लेगा, मेरा साया, साथ होगा..



💔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/C7FSLDotGz — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) February 6, 2022

Actor Akshay Kumar said he was deeply saddened to hear about Mangeshkar’s death, and quoted lines from her song “Naam Gum Jaega”.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor said that Mangeshkar “leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come”.

Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji's passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar

Mangeshkar had been hospitalised on January 8 following a diagnosis of pneumonia and Covid-19. Although she recovered from both illnesses, she continued to be under observation at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Her health deteriorated on Saturday evening, and she passed away at 8.12 am on Sunday.