All coronavirus-related restrictions in Assam will be lifted from February 15 as the number of cases in the state have been declining, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, reported PTI.

“There will be no night curfew, malls and cinema halls will open with full capacity, and weddings can be held through the night but guests must be double vaccinated,” Sarma said at a press conference.

He said that school board examinations, municipal elections, and the by-elections to the Majuli Assembly constituency will be held in the next two months. The chief minister also said that students appearing for the board examinations must be fully-vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

“Wearing masks will be mandatory in all places,” he added.

Assam has been witnessing a steady drop in coronavirus cases since last week. On January 31, the state had recorded 1,811 new Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate stood at 4.66%. On Sunday, Assam registered 256 new cases and the positivity rate dropped to 2.39%.

As of Sunday, Assam has reported overall 7,21,380 infections and 6,561 people have died due to the infection.