Following social media backlash on a tweet by one of its Pakistan-based accounts, automobile company Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said that it stood by a “strong ethos of respecting nationalism”.

On Sunday, a handle @hyundaiPakistanOfficial, had posted a tweet in support of Kashmir’s “struggle for freedom”. This prompted #BoycottHyundai to trend on Twitter, as several social media users demanding that Indians should stop purchasing cars made by Hyundai, NDTV reported.

Scroll.in could not be verify if @hyundaiPakistanOfficial was indeed the official handle of Hyundai’s Pakistan unit. The bio line of the handle described the account as the “official account for Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt.) Ltd. in Pakistan”. A website linked to the handle contained press releases and other details of Hyundai Pakistan.

The account had been made private by Monday afternoon and its tweets could not be accessed.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Hyundai India said that the “unsolicited social media post” had offended the company’s “unparalleled commitment and service” to the country. Hyundai India said it has a “zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication.”

“…We strongly condemn any such view,” the statement added.

Politicians demand apology



Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded an “unequivocal” apology from Hyundai India. “So many wish-washy words not needed,” she wrote in a tweet.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Chauthaiwale also said the automobile company’s apology was “not sufficient”.

“You must explain if you endorse the statements of @PakistanHyundai?” he wrote on Twitter. “What’s your global stand on such anti-India rhetoric?”