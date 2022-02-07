Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress had lost multiple elections and was voted out by citizens but the party has still not changed its “ego”.

Modi made the statement while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The prime minister said that Congress had not won the full majority for more than two decades in states like Nagaland, Odisha and Tripura. In Goa, Modi said, Congress won with the absolute majority 28 years ago. Assembly elections will take place in Goa on February 14.

Modi alleged that the statements and actions of Congress indicate that it has resigned itself to being out of power for 100 years. “We are firm believers in democracy,” Modi said. “And we also believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy. But blind opposition to everything is never the way forward.”

The prime minister also accused Congress of instigating the migrant workers’ crisis during the 2020 lockdown and spreading Covid-19 across the country, NDTV reported. He blamed the Maharashtra and Delhi governments for “pushing labourers into difficulties”.

The prime minister alleged that Congress gave tickets to labourers at the Mumbai railway station to “go and spread coronavirus”.

Modi added that the Delhi government arranged buses for workers to go home which led to Covid-19 being spread in Uttar Pradesh and other states. Modi also said that the country “did not let anyone die of hungry”.

The 2021 Global Hunger Index published in October ranked India 101 among 116 countries. India’s rank fell from 94 last year and the country was also behind its neighbours Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.