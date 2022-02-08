Actor Praveen Sobti, who played the role of Bheem in BR Chopra’s television series Mahabharat, died on Monday, PTI reported. He was 74.

Sobti suffered a cardiac arrest and died at his home in New Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, according to The Indian Express.

He had started his acting career with a role in Jeetendra-starrer Raksha, which was released in 1982. Kumar also starred in many popular films including Amitabh Bachchan’s Shehenshah and Dharmendra’s Loha.

In 1988, he was cast as Bheem in BR Chopra’s mythological drama Mahabharat due to his height and physique, the Hindustan Times reported. The role made him a household name in the country.

Before turning to act, Sobti had represented India at Olympics, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in hammer and discus throw. He won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970, PTI reported.

He had also unsuccessfully contested the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections as a candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party from Wazipur.