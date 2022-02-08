Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that the city will see further relaxations in Covid-19 curbs by the end of February, ANI reported.

“Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month,” Pednekar told reporters. “But it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing.”

The mayor said that the Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was conducting a review of the Covid-19 situation in the city, according to The Indian Express.

“The daily cases have dipped...However, people need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour,” she said. “It will help in preventing the further spread of the disease.”

Pednekar also said that Mumbai would soon reach the milestone of 100% vaccination in adult population. Out of 92 lakh eligible populations, the BMC has so far vaccinated 96% of citizens with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to The Indian Express.

On February 7, Mumbai had reported 356 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily rise since December 21, according to PTI. Five deaths were also reported. The positivity rate in the city was at 1.19%.