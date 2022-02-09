The Congress will waive all farm loans within 10 days it comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, the party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Wednesday as she released the third manifesto for the state Assembly elections, reported NDTV.

“We have released three manifestos so far – for women, for youth, and today the general one,” Gandhi said. “Everything is based on suggestions from the public. We talked to one lakh people, including common people, labourers, farmers and people of all classes.”

Vadra said that Congress had identified unemployment and inflation as the biggest challenges for Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress also promised to reduce electricity bills by 50% and waive off all dues that were accrued during the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Hindustan Times. Gandhi said that farmers who have faced losses for their produce will receive Rs 3,000 as compensation.

She also promised to withdraw false cases against journalists.

She said that the Congress will clear the backlog of 12 lakh government jobs, including recruitment in the police and the education and healthcare sectors. In addition, the Congress has promised to create eight lakh new jobs.

The elections to 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven phases from Thursday till March 7. The results will be announced on March 10.

