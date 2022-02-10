The high-stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday as voters started turning up at polling booths from 7 am onwards. Polling will end at 6 pm.

The first phase of the election covers 58 Assembly seats in 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The districts where the election will take place are Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra and Mathura.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters “to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy” as the Assembly polls began. Chief Minister Adityanath, meanwhile, told the voters that it “would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal” if they make a mistake.

A total of 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and more than 2.28 crore voters will decide their fate, election officials told PTI.

The candidates include state ministers Shrikant Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Suresh Rana, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain. Important candidates from the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance include Nahid Hasan from Kairana and Saurabh Swaroop from Muzaffarnagar.

The Jat-dominated belt of western Uttar Pradesh was the hotbed of the farmers’ protest against the three Central agriculture laws, which have now been repealed. The leaders of the farmers’ protest have urged people to vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sugarcane farmers in the region have also expressed discontent over delayed payments of their dues and increasing electricity bills.

In the 2017 election, the BJP had swept the region, having won 53 out of 58 seats.

This time, the BJP has focused on the alleged exodus of Hindus from the area due to threats and extortion by “criminal elements belonging to a particular community”. Kairana has a Muslim population of about 50%.

However, an investigation by the National Human Rights Commission in 2016 had found that people were migrating from Kairana because of the worsening law and order situation and increase in criminal activities.

In Baghpat, the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots may continue to have an impact, with some Jat farmers in favour of the Lok Dal this time, and some who have expressed discontent with the Samajwadi Party for its handling of the violence.

The Uttar Pradesh elections will be held in a total of seven phases and the results will be declared on March 10.

