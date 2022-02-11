India on Friday morning recorded 58,077 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall infection count to 4,25,36,137 since the pandemic began in January 2020. The number of new cases was 13.42% fewer than Thursday’s count 67,084 Covid-19 cases.

With 657 deaths, the toll climbed to 5,07,177. This includes 153 backlog deaths that Kerala added to its fatality count on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.89% from 4.44% on Thursday, government data showed. The active caseload in the country stood at 6,97,802 and as many as 4,13,31,158 patients have recovered.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India has so far administered 1,71,79,51,432 vaccine doses to beneficiaries. Of this, 48,18,867 shots were administered in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Thursday lifted the mandatory condition for international passengers to undergo a seven-day home quarantine after arriving in India. In a set of revised guidelines, the ministry said that the passengers will be required to “self-monitor” their health for 14 days and isolate themselves in case any symptoms of Covid-19 develop.

The Gujarat government also lifted night curfew in 19 towns and curtailed its time in eight major cities following a decline in daily coronavirus cases, reported PTI.



Biotechnology company Novavax announced that its coronavirus vaccine was found to be safe and effective in a study for children aged between 12 and 17, reported The Associated Press. The study was conducted on 2,247 children in the United States. It found that the two-dose vaccine was 80% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infection.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected 40.57 crore people and caused 57.88 lakh deaths, data on the Johns Hopkins University showed.