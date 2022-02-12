The Election Commission on Saturday eased coronavirus-induced restrictions on the Assembly poll campaign in five states and allowed padayatras or foot marches with a limited number of people and in accordance with the guidelines of the disaster management authorities.

In a statement, the poll panel said that election campaigns can now be conducted between 6 am and 10 pm instead of the earlier 8 am to 8 pm. “The commission took note of substantial reduction in Covid cases in the country as well as in the poll bound states,” it said.

The panel added that political parties and candidates can campaign outdoor with a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open space or the limit prescribed by state disaster management authorities, whichever is less.

Before this, the limit for outdoor events such as meetings and rallies was 30% of the open space or ground capacity.

On January 8, while announcing the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur, the Election Commission had banned all physical rallies, roadshows, processions and vehicle rallies because of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

On February 6, the poll panel relaxed restrictions on political rallies along with indoor and outdoor meetings.