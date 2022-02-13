At least four people were trapped in debris after an under construction tunnel of the Bargi canal project caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, late on Saturday night. A total nine labourers working at the canal project were trapped, but five of them have been rescued, the local authorities told ANI.

#WATCH | Of the 9 labourers trapped, 5 have been rescued after an under-construction tunnel of the Bargi underground canal caved in at Sleemanabad in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh; 4 yet to be rescued. SDERF team at the spot: Administration pic.twitter.com/O0vLdYZj8B — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

Katni Collector Priyank M said that a team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force was conducting an operation to rescue the remaining people, according to PTI. Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora said that the district collector and superintendent of police were monitoring the rescue operation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he is in touch with the district administration. “I pray to God that everyone remains safe,” he wrote in a tweet.