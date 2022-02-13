The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday said it has seized contraband substances worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore off the coast of Gujarat. The operation was carried out jointly with the Indian Navy. The drugs were seized from a boat floating without any crew, according to The Hindu.

It was the first-ever operation in which the haul was made on high seas, the anti-drug agency said in a release.

During the operation, over 500 kilograms of cannabis, 234 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and some quantity of heroin were seized.

In a joint operation with Indian Navy, NCB seized 529kg of Hashish (Charas) 234kg of Crystal Methamphetamine and some quantity of Heroin from high seas. Detailed press release is attached.

Together towards a #drugfree🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @HMOIndia @dg_ncb@indiannavy @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/QVuWAq5oMu — NCB INDIA (@narcoticsbureau) February 12, 2022

The Narcotics Control Bureau said it had received information regarding the trafficking of drugs on high seas which was then shared with the Naval Intelligence Unit.

The anti-drug agency added that the contraband was trafficked by a drug cartel based out of India’s “neighbouring country” which was using the maritime route for the proliferation of drugs in India and other nations.

“Special Unit of NCB Headquarters have been continuously working on various such intelligence inputs,” the anti-drug agency said. “It will be our endeavour to carry out more such operations in collaboration with Naval forces.”