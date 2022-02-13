The last rites of industrialist Rahul Bajaj were performed in Pune on Sunday with full state honours, PTI reported.

Rahul Bajaj’s sons Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj conducted the last rites at the Vaikunth crematorium in the city. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray were among the several persons who paid homage to Rahul Bajaj.

Maharashtra | Last rites of Padma Bhushan-awardee industrialist Rahul Bajaj performed with full state honours in Pune



Rahul Bajaj passed away at the age of 83 yesterday pic.twitter.com/Nxy2sS3hjv — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Rahul Bajaj died in Pune at the age of 83 years on Saturday. The former chairperson of Bajaj Auto had been reportedly suffering from pneumonia.

He also had a heart ailment. He had been undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune since the past month.

In April 2021, Rahul Bajaj stepped down from his post as chairperson of Bajaj Auto, the second-largest motorcycle producer in India.

He had spent more than 50 years heading the firm.

After he stepped down as the chairperson, he was appointed as the company’s chairman emeritus for five years on May 1, 2021. A former Rajya Sabha member, Rahul Bajaj was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2001.