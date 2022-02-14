The Trinamool Congress on Monday was leading in civic elections to all four municipal corporations in West Bengal, The Indian Express reported.

Elections to Siliguri, Chandernagore, Bidhannagar and Asansol took place after delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At 1 pm on Monday, the Trinamool Congress was leading in 54 out of 106 wards in Asansol, 39 out of 41 wards in Bidhannagar, 19 out of 32 wards in Chandannagar, and 38 out of 47 wards in Siliguri.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in four wards of Asansol, the Congress was ahead in one ward at Bidhannagar and the Left Front was winning in one ward at Chandannagar.

The BJP and Left Front were leading in four wards each in Siliguri.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the results as an overwhelming victory for “Ma, Mati and Manush” [mothers, the earth and the common people].

“My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri & Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence in All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections,” Banerjee said. “We are committed to carry forward our development work further with greater zeal and enthusiasm.”

My sincerest gratitude to Ma Mati Manush. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 14, 2022

Banerjee also announced that state minister Gautam Deb will be the mayor of Siliguri as he is the senior-most leader there. “In other civic boards, a discussion will be held on who will become the mayor,” she said, according to The Indian Express.

Visuals shared by ANI showed TMC workers celebrating in the North 24 Parganas district as the result of the Bidhannagar Municipal Election became clear.

#WATCH | TMC workers celebrate in North 24 Parganas as the party sweeps the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation election. #WestBengalCivicPolls pic.twitter.com/aZxFkd6PFB — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, senior Left Front leader and former Siliguri Mayor Ashok Bhattacharjee had lost in the city civic polls, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday asked for re-elections in Bidhannagar and Asansol alleging widespread rigging and violence, the Hindustan Times reported.

BJP state president wrote a letter to the West Bengal Election Commission alleging that the police did not take action when the rigging took.