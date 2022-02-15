A minor Kashmiri student was booked for sedition and detained in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media about the Pulwama attack, reported ANI on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Verma said that the minor shared photos of all the 40 personnel who died in the attack which took place on February 14, 2019, and called it a “revenge for Babri Masjid demolition”.

The first information report was lodged against the student based on the complaint of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

“The mobile phone and laptop of the accused have been seized and are being checked,” Verma said. “It was also observed that the accused has been following [the] Pakistani Army on various social media platforms.”

Pulwama attack



On February 14, 2019, an explosive-laden car driven by a suicide bomber rammed into a bus carrying 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, killing all of them. Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack.

In August 2020, the National Investigation Agency had filed a chargesheet in the case, naming Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and 18 others.