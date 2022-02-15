At an election rally in Punjab on Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that he only “speaks the truth” and that if people wanted to hear “false promises” they could listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aam Adami Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Sukbhir Singh Badal, the Hindustan Times reported.

Assembly elections to 117 constituencies in Punjab will be held on February 20.

At a rally in Patiala district’s Rajpura town, Gandhi urged citizens to look at the “hidden powers” backing political leaders.

“Who was trying to snatch what the farmers have?” Gandhi asked those attending the rally. “The country’s biggest three-four billionaires wanted to snatch.”

The Congress leader said poor people and farmers do not support Modi and criticised the prime minister for announcing demonetisation in November 2016 and introducing the three farm laws which have now been repealed.

#PunjabElections2022 | I will not make false promises. If you (public) want to hear false promises being made, listen to Modi Ji, Badal Ji and Kejriwal Ji. I have been taught to say only the truth: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Rajpura, Patiala dist pic.twitter.com/GgV18KPdkY — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Gandhi warned the people against “experimenting” by voting for the Aam Adami Party, which he pointed out was seeking “one chance” to form government in Punjab , PTI reported.

“This is not a laboratory, not a chemistry lab or any such place where experiments can be done,” PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

The Congress MP claimed that Aam Aadmi Party would destroy the state if it came to power. “Punjab will burn, remember my words,” Gandhi said, according to PTI.