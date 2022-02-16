Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, the man behind numerous popular Bollywood songs in the 1970s and 1980s, died on Tuesday night after multiple health problems, PTI reported. He was 69.

Lahiri died at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

“Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday,” Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital told PTI. “But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA [obstructive sleep apnea] shortly before midnight.”

His last rites will be held on Thursday as the family is waiting for his son to return from the United States.

Lahiri composed several popular songs in the 1970s and 1980s for films such as Disco Dancer, Chalte Chalte and Sharaabi. He has been credited for popularising disco music in Bollywood.

His last song in Hindi cinema was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

Lahiri was known for his trademark gold chains and sunglasses that he often wore in public appearances.

Tributes pour in

Tributes poured in for Lahiri on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Lahiri’s lively nature will be missed by everyone. “Shri Bappi Lahiri ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions,” Modi said. “People across generations could relate to his works.”

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was pained to hear about Lahiri’s death. “His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music,” Shah said. “Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature.”

Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2022

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that another musical journey has come to an abrupt end with Lahiri’s death. “Loved his music, loved his chutzpah,” she added.

Singer Usha Uthup said that she was devastated to hear about the musician’s death, Mirror Now reported. “He was truly the disco king of India,” she said.

Uthup added, “He was such a simple human being. I feel people didn’t take him seriously which always hurt me.”

Uthup sang several popular songs for Lahiri such as Rambha Ho and Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also expressed his condolences at the death. “He will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages,” Singh said.

