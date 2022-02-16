The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained a man after he tried to enter National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s home in the city’s Tughlak Road area, ANI reported.

The person has been identified as Shantanu Reddy, a resident of Bengaluru. The Special Cell of Delhi Police was interrogating him.

The police said that Reddy seemed to be mentally ill and was driving a rented car.

During the investigation, the man claimed that an unknown person had fit a chip inside him. However, the police found no substance in his claims.

Doval, a former Intelligence Bureau chief, is accorded the highest Z+ category security cover. It is provided by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force.