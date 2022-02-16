Four people were killed on Tuesday after a train ran over them in Gurugram’s Basai Dhankot railway station in Sector 9B, the Hindustan Times reported.

The driver of the Jan Shatabdi Express, which was going from Delhi to Rajasthan’s Ajmer, told the police that four of them were taking selfies when the accident took place and he failed to press the brakes on time.

All the deceased were between the ages of 18 and 22. The police have so far identified one of the teenagers as Sameer Kumar, a resident of Devilal colony at Sector 9.

“We recovered a broken iPhone and Sameer’s scooter from the spot,” Government Railway Police officer Ramphal Dahiya said, according to the Hindustan Times. “We found nothing on the other three men that would help us establish their identities.”

Zeeshan Mirza, a construction worker, said that the four were sitting on the railway tracks and clicking photos when a goods train was coming from one side, The Indian Express reported.

“When the train blared its horn, they switched to the other side of the track and did not notice the passenger train coming from that side,” Mirza said. “The sound of the passenger train was drowned by the goods train’s horn.”