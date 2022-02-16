The Union Ministry of External Affairs has set up a control room to provide help and information to Indian citizens in view of the prevailing crisis in Ukraine. A toll free number – 1800118797 – has also been assigned for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine put out a list of frequently asked questions on Wednesday.

The measures were implemented a day after India on Tuesday issued an advisory to its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave the country amid apprehensions about a Russian invasion.

Since early this year, Russia has amassed close to 1.3 lakh troops at the Ukrainian border. The two countries have been engaged in a conflict since 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and backed separatist rebellions in the country’s eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine advised that those who want to return to India could commercial flight tickets from Kyiv to New Delhi via Sharjah, Dubai, Almaty, Frankfurt and Doha. The embassy said that India’s foreign ministry was in talks with the civil aviation ministry and various airlines to expand connectivity between India and the Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also provided phone numbers on which its control room can be reached.