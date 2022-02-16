The Aam Adami Party is a “photocopy” of the Congress and both parties speak the “language of Pakistan”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an election rally in Punjab’s Pathankot city on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Modi claimed that the Congress and Aam Adami Party wer pretending to contest against each other in the poll-bound state where elections will be held on February 20. He alleged that the both the parties had opposed the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and had questioned the valour of Indian soldiers.

Drawing another parallel, the prime minister said that the Congress was responsible for pushing the youth of Punjab towards drug use, while the Aam Aadmi Party had relaxed liquor policy in Delhi, PTI reported.

Modi claimed that the BJP would make farming, trade and industry “more profitable” if voted to power in Punjab.

Earlier on Wednesday, the prime minister had visited the Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in New Delhi. He had tweeted a video of him playing an instrument to accompany women singing hymns on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. Ravidas was 15th century saint of the Bhakti sect who has a large following in Punjab. His hymns have been included in the Sikhs holy book of Guru Granth Sahib.