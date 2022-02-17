Thirteen women and girls died at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Wednesday evening after they accidentally fell into a well during a wedding celebration, PTI reported.

The accident occurred around 8.30 pm at the Nebua Naurangia village in the district. Akhil Kumar, the additional director general of police, Gorakhpur Zone, said that some people were sitting on the slab of the wall, according to ANI. The slab collapsed because of the heavy load.

District Magistrate S Rajalingam said that ten people have sustained injuries in the incident.

Visuals released by The Print showed a group of persons standing around the well and attempting to rescue the people who fell inside.

11 females die,several injured after net over well breaks in Nebua Naurangia in School Tola area of #kushinagar ⁦@kushinagarpol⁩ ⁦@myogiadityanath⁩ ⁦@CMOfficeUP⁩ pic.twitter.com/QA89QWoeG3 — Shikha Salaria (@Salaria_Shikha1) February 16, 2022

The district administration will pay an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died, Rajalingam said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the relatives of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who were injured, according to ANI.

In a tweet, Modi said that the accident was heart-wrenching. “I convey my deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident,” he wrote. “I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. The local administration is engaged in providing every possible assistance.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन हर संभव मदद में जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath also expressed grief at the deaths due to the accident in Kushinagar. “He has directed the concerned officials to immediately begin rescue and relief efforts and ensure proper treatment to the injured persons,” the chief minister’s office said.