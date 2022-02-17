The Delhi Police on Thursday produced jailed activist Umar Khalid before a court in handcuffs despite two court orders advising against it.

Khalid was produced in the courtroom of Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat. However, as the judge was on leave, a court official only took note of Khalid’s presence.

According to Khalid’s lawyers, Trideep Pais, Sanya Kumar and Rakshanda Deka, the police officials produced him in handcuffs according to an order passed on April 7.

The lawyers, however, noted that an order by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Patiala House Court Pankaj Sharma on January 17 had stated that Khalid need not be produced with fetters or handcuffs. The court had clarified that no order directing the police to produce him with handcuffs could be located.

In June, Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav had also dismissed a petition by the police seeking to produce Khalid in handcuffs. The order had pointed out that the activist was neither convicted in any case before nor was he a gangster.

Khalid’s counsels said on Thursday that they are in the process of raising the matter in court.

Khalid has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with two students of the city’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar in connection with the Delhi violence case.

In their first information report, the police alleged that Khalid made provocative speeches at two protest sites and had appealed to the people of Delhi to hold demonstrations in the streets during former United States President Donald Trump’s visit to India. The Delhi violence had coincided with Trump’s visit.

Khalid’s aimed to spread “propaganda at the global level” about how religious minorities in India were being mistreated, the FIR stated.

Communal violence had broken out between the supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing the law in North East Delhi between February 23 and February 26, 2020. The violence claimed 53 lives and hundreds were injured. The majority of those killed were Muslims.