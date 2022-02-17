The Karnataka unit of Congress on Thursday demanded that Bharatiya Janata Party leader KS Eshwarappa should be charged with sedition for his recent controversial remarks on the national flag, NDTV reported.

Last week, Eshwarappa, Karnataka’s minister rural development and panchayat raj minister, had said that a saffron flag could replace the national flag at some point in the future. He had also hinted that the saffron flag may be hoisted at Delhi’s Red Fort.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar threatened that the party leaders would protest in the Karnataka Assembly “day-and-night” unless Eshwarappa resigns from the state Cabinet, according to PTI.

“They want to replace the national flag...Still, the governor has not sacked [Eshwarappa], chief minister has not sacked [him from the Cabinet], and there is no sedition case,” Shivakumar told reporters.

At Thursday’s Assembly Session, Congress members trooped into the well of the House to mark their protest. They also shouted slogans against Eshwarappa and called him a “traitor”, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa said there was no question of him resigning from the Cabinet, PTI reported.

“Let them protest, I won’t budge,” he said.